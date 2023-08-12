CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Hunter Biden Lawyer Point-Blank Will Any Business Deals ‘Connect Back To President Biden?’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asked Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell point-blank if “any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will, in any way, connect back to his father, the President?”

On Friday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland dropped a big announcement: he named David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who has been overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden — to be special counsel investigating Hunter Biden. The announcement comes weeks after a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — fell apart, and the same week ex-President Donald Trump faced the first hearing in his federal indictment over January 6.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins scored an exclusive interview with Lowell, and among other things asked him if he can guarantee none of Hunter’s foreign business will connect back to the president:

COLLINS: I mean, these investigations have a way of ballooning, and taking tax that they did not initially have.

Can you say with certainty that based on what you know, there’s no possibility that any of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings will, in any way, connect back to his father, the President?

LOWELL: Well, let’s start with the latter. You’ve had dozens of members of Congress, and their staff, you’ve had dozen members of right-wing media, picking and trying to find the connection, between Hunter, and his business, and other family members. And they have come up with nothing, because there’s nothing to come up with.

But as to your point, about Special Counsels? Remember, this is not quite the Special Counsel that you are familiar with. David Weiss was in charge of the investigation last year, the year before that, and the year before that. He is in charge of the investigation, today and tomorrow. He has a new title. His powers, in our view, are the same. The evidence hasn’t changed. The law hasn’t changed.

So, why after grand jury proceedings, search warrants, interviews, and proceedings that came up with two tax misdemeanors, and one diverted gun charge, for the 11 days that Hunter possessed a gun, should there be a conclusion, notwithstanding that he has a new name, that should not be the case?

COLLINS: But can you answer the question about whether or not you’re — from what you know, if you’re confident that this won’t, in any way, link back to the President?

LOWELL: What I know is what the evidence has revealed. I mean, that is what people should focus on.

It’s not as if this started yesterday or a week. It started for five years, with so many people, in the United States, including with the power of subpoenas, as Mr. Weiss has had, to look at every transaction that Hunter was engaged in, in any place in the world in which he was engaged.

And what did they come up with? They came up with the decision that the only two charges to file were two misdemeanors, and a gun diverted charge.

Not any of the other things that the MAGA right-wing have been yelling, from money laundering, to foreign corruption, to foreign agent, none of that. It’s not as if that wasn’t looked into. And now, the conclusion was reached.

So, do I know that that will change in the future? It shouldn’t change. This is not a new Special Counsel. This is an investigation that’s gone on, for five years, leading to only those particular charges. So, how should it be different, tomorrow? It shouldn’t be.