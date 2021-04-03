‘Did You Have Another Question?’ Jen Psaki Shoots Down Reporter Attacking President Biden Over Family Easter Plans

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki curtly dismissed a reporter who tried to press a point about President Joe Biden spending Easter with close family members by falsely suggesting the gathering might violate CDC guidelines for vaccinated people.

While Psaki managed to avoid having to answer any questions about the two dog-related stories this week, she couldn’t get through Friday’s briefing without a reporter attacking the president’s plans to celebrate Easter — even after Psaki explained that it would be a small gathering of people he already sees regularly, consistent with CDC guidelines.

That’s when Psaki ended the line of questioning with a familiar phrase:

Q Thanks, Jen. I have a couple quick questions. I wanted to ask about the President’s Easter plans because he said on his phone call with faith and family community leaders that he would probably get together with family for Easter because they’ve all been vaccinated. So what kind of message is that sending if he’s asking Americans not to have small gatherings until the Fourth of July, but he’s saying he’ll be with family for Easter? So can you clarify how big “family”? MS. PSAKI: Well, I don’t have a specific number of family members, but I can assure you that the President is — strives to be a role model in every aspect of how he’s living in this difficult time we’re all going through. He obviously has a wife he’s been married to for some time. He has a couple of grandkids who he sees when he goes to Delaware. But it’s a limited group, and certainly not the big Irish Biden clan that many of you have seen throughout the course of his time in public office. Q So all his immediate family have been vaccinated? MS. PSAKI: I don’t have any more updates on his immediate family. Did you have another question? Q I did. I did want to ask about — one question about Congressman Matt Gaetz. Is the White House concerned that since he sits on the Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department which is investigating him, should he at least step down from that committee? Is that (inaudible)? MS. PSAKI: Those are decisions that we’ll let leaders in Congress make.

Watch above via The White House.

