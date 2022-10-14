‘Don’t Let Anybody Know Where You Are!’ Pelosi Warns Pence To Stay Safe In Harrowing New Video – While Snapping Into A Slim Jim

In new footage, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi expressed grave concern and warned then-Vice President Mike Pence to stay safe during the Capitol riot — all while snapping into a Slim Jim-esque snack stick.

Thursday’s final hearing of the January 6 Committee featured never-before-seen evidence and testimony, new footage of the attack from inside and outside the Capitol, and a dramatic vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, anchor Anderson Cooper revealed even more previously-unseen footage that was shot by documentarian Alexandria Pelosi, expanding on clips that were shown at the hearing.

In one dramatic clip, Pelosi can be seen speaking to Pence after he had been evacuated to a garage under the Capitol, and expressing visceral concern for his safety. Underscoring the urgency and pace of events, the speaker can also be seen taking sustenance while she talks to the VP, in the form of a snack stick:

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have him on the phone. PELOSI: Hi, Mr. Vice President. Hi, yes, we’re okay. We’re here with Mr. Schumer, Mr. McConnell, the leadership, House and Senate. And how are you? Oh, my goodness, where are you? God bless you. But are you in a very safe — well, we are still not safe enough for us to go back. We’re being told it could take days to clear the Capitol and that we should be moving everyone here to get the job done. We’re at [bleep] which has facilities for the House and the Senate to meet. We’d rather go to the Capitol and do it there, but it doesn’t seem to be safe. We’ve gotten a very bad report about the conditions of the House floor with defecation and all that kind of thing. Okay, and then call us back. Okay. I worry about you being in that Capitol though. Don’t let anybody know where you are.

Watch above via CNN.

