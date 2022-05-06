Elizabeth Warren Warns The View Hosts That ‘Equal Marriage’ and ‘Interracial Marriage’ Are Imperiled By Draft Roe Decision

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told The View co-host Ana Navarro that a host of rights — even interracial marriage — are imperiled by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito‘s legal reasoning in a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if it takes effect.

On Friday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts took turns asking the Massachusetts Democrat about a variety of topics, including the earth-shaking opinion. Navarro asked Warren if her gay friends need to be worried, and Warren took things much further than that, listing other rights that fit Alito’s reasoning:

ANA NAVARRO: I’ve gotten calls from a lot of my gay friends this week who are terrified as a result of this leak, because of what you just referred to as settled law, settled law, which isn’t so settled as we thought. Now, my friends on the right bring up Plessy versus Ferguson, which is the separate but equal. And they said when that got overturned, nobody had an issue. So when is settled law settled law? Should people in gay marriages be afraid? What does this mean when it comes to established law? ELIZABETH WARREN: So when you read Justice Alito’s opinion, what he focuses on is history, and he says we don’t have to protect our access to abortion because historically we haven’t had that access. Boy, that oughtta make your gay friends nervous because we don’t have a long history of protecting equal marriage. We don’t have a long history of protecting interracial marriage. We don’t have a long history of protecting access to contraception. All of those things that we have now counted on instead — that’s the America we are — could potentially, under Justice Alito’s own analysis, go out. This is the reason we cannot have a right-wing fringe court dictate to the rest of America. JOY BEHAR: Right. It’s so divisive also. It’s gonna just split the country.

Watch above via ABC.

