Facebook Suddenly Blocks Users from Sharing NY Post Story about BLM Founder’s Luxury Home

Facebook began blocking stories from right-leaning news outlets on Thursday about a new, $1.4 million home purchased by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors.

Users seeking to share stories about the home from The New York Post or Daily Mail were greeted with a message that said, in part, “Your post couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our community standards.” The story could still be shared from other publications, including Black Enterprise.

The stories about Khan-Cullors — a 37-year-old, self-described Marxist who spent $3.4 million on homes last year, and another $1.4 million in March — began in The Post on April 10, with the first one titled, “Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave.” The Daily Mail picked it up that afternoon. Black Enterprise did so two days later, with a focus on New York City BLM chief Hawk Newsome calling for an investigation into the source of Khan-Cullors’ financing.

The move to squash the story came several days after Twitter suspended sports writer Jason Whitlock for sharing the same story. “Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4 percent,” Whitlock wrote in the offending message. “She’s with her people!”

It was not clear why the company chose to single Whitlock out, even as other users continued to share the story freely after his suspension. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Facebook’s effort to take similar action drew immediate attention from critics. “Facebook censoring the NY Post,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote on Twitter, quoting a message from his press secretary, Abigail Marone, who had attempted to share the story. “Where have I seen this before?”

Hawley was referencing an October story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was originally reported by The Post. Twitter banned the story and suspended The Post’s Twitter account, while Facebook restricted the story’s visibility, arguing the company was unable to verify it. Biden said this month it was “certainly” possible the laptop in question belonged to him — a key element of the story — but that he could not remember.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from Mediaite seeking to clarify the company’s new policy on stories about Khan-Cullors.

