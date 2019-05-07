FBI Director Wray Testifies He Has No Evidence of Illegal Surveillance Into Any Campaigns

In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked a number of questions about the potential spying on the Trump campaign in 2016 by the FBI or other intelligence under the Obama administration. At one point, Wray testified that he’d seen no evidence of any “illegal” surveillance.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) asked Wray several questions about whether he was being asked by Attorney General William Barr to “look into” the origins of the Russia investigation, or whether he considered an investigation to be spying, and at one point specifically asked him about warrants.

“As part of an investigative process, like the investigative process into the 2016 presidential campaign, do FBI agents secure warrants for relevant evidence?”

“Certainly securing warrants is a very important step that we take every day in the FBI in lots and lots of investigations,” said Wray.

“So I would take that as a yes,” said Shaheen. “Did FBI agents get warrants for information as part of their counter surveillance investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election?”

“Well, I want to be a little bit careful about what I can discuss here, but I think it’s been publicly disclosed that there were a number of relevant warrants that were secured in course of that investigation,” Wray answered.

“Thank you,” said Shaheen. “Do you believe, Director Wray, that the FBI and its agents spied into the 2016 presidential campaign operation?”

“Well again, I want to be careful how I answer that question here, because there is an ongoing Inspector General investigation,” said Wray. “I have my own thoughts based on the limited information I’ve seen so far, but I don’t think it would be right or appropriate for me to share those at this stage, because I really do think it’s important for everybody to respect the independent Inspector General’s investigation, which I think this question start — this line of questioning starts to implicate, and I think it’s very important for everybody to have full confidence in his review.”

“And at this time, do you have any evidence that any illegal surveillance into the campaigns or individuals associated with the campaigns by the FBI occurred?” asked Shaheen.

“I don’t think I personally have any evidence of that sort,” said Wray.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

