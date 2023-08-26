Fox News Host Can’t Stop Saying How ‘Hard’ Trump Looks In Mugshot — But In ‘Unblemished’ And ‘Heterosexual’ Way

Fox News host Jesse Watters kept telling viewers how “hard” ex-President Donald Trump looked in his mugshot — taking care to assure the audience of his “unblemished record of heterosexuality.”

Trump became the first U.S. president to pose for a mugshot when he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia Thursday on 13 counts related to election crimes in a sweeping RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Upon its release shortly after Trump’s arrest, the mugshot immediately became the featured image on a cornucopia of campaign merchandise — and the subject of some intense reactions on both sides.

Watters was among the intense pro-Trump reactions. On Friday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Five, Watters boasted of his heterosexuality before telling co-host Jeanine Pirro, in a moment flagged by Acyn Torabi, how “hard” Trump looked:

JESSE WATTERS: Why do they need a mugshot in Georgia? Not everywhere else. The sheriff said that’s protocol and they weren’t going to make an exception. And I am now going to book the Fulton County photographer for my Christmas card, because Judge, and I say this with a unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good. And he looks hard! And why would you think that you wouldn’t practice the shot? Is that a surprise? Of course you practice the mugshot! You only don’t practice if you’re drunk.

And on Friday night’s edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters added that Trump looked “fierce and hard” in the mugshot, and lashed out at the media for pointing out that Trump and his team gamed out the pose prior to his booking:

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Handsome guy. Wonderful guy. JESSE WATTERS: That’s the first time Biden’s told the truth. It’s a handsome mugshot. My wife says he looks fierce. He looks hard. But he doesn’t look scared. Does he? Doesn’t look humiliated. He looks exactly the opposite of how the left thought he’d look. So the media, once they observe the impact of the image, now say it wasn’t natural, it wasn’t authentic because the look was planned.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com