Fox’s Bret Baier Points Out New Trump Case Judge Appointed By Obama — Was ‘Very Very Tough’ On Jan. 6 Rioter Prison Terms

Fox News anchor Bret Baier pointed out that the judge handling Trump’s newest case was appointed by then-President Barack Obama, and has been “very very tough” in giving prison time to Jan. 6 rioters.

Media attention has been riveted to the news that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been randomly selected to handle the case.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Baier made a point of noting several facts about Judge Chutkan, including the tough sentences she handed out to rioters, her appointment by Obama, and other January 6-related decisions he said will make it “tough” for Trump:

AINSLEY EARHARDT: Yeah, I mean, many are asking why. Two and a half years later, if there was a problem, why didn’t they throw these charges at him? Two and a half years ago or two years ago, even Bret. BRET BAIER: Yeah, I think listen, one of the things is the judge in this case, as you talked about, or Judge Chutkan in D.C., appointed by President Obama in 2014, nominated by him. She made the decision for the January six committee to get access to White House files and have access to everything that they had access to. That decision enabled what is in this indictment. She’s also been very, very tough on the sentencing of January 6th rioters. So it’s going to be tough with that judge. And as far as why now? You know, I think that there are some people looking at it saying, I wonder if this is, there’s not all there there yet. You know, you mentioned the six coconspirators. Is there the possibility that they’re holding out an olive branch, that they may cooperate further and there would be a superseding indictment after this that includes perhaps linkage to the rioters themselves? That is not in here. And it’s noticeably absent.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

