Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday over President Joe Biden’s joke to a reporter who asked about Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Biden at the end of an event earlier in the afternoon, “What will you do if Americans are still there after the deadline?” Biden jokingly responded, “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Doocy picked the issue up again at Psaki’s daily briefing. “At the tail end of the president’s remarks, he was asked about Afghanistan,” Doocy noted. “He made a joke. So what’s so funny?”

“Well, I think the question he was asked … was about when he will provide information about a decision on August 31,” Psaki replied. “I think what he conveyed is that — well, what I can convey from here, I should say, is that as he stated yesterday … is we’re on track to complete our mission by August 31. Obviously, there are discussions, and the president received a briefing just this morning.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said separately on Wednesday the State Department estimated that up to 1,500 Americans were still in Afghanistan. Psaki added that the plan for the U.S. military to leave the country by August 31 was contingent on “achieving our objectives” and “continued coordination with the Taliban,” but did not specify what those objectives included. Biden said Tuesday that he would not extend the U.S. military’s presence in the country, despite the dim odds of fully evacuating Americans by next week.

Watch above via CNN.

