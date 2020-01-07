comScore

George Conway After Iran Attack: ‘Extremely Difficult’ to Escape Conclusion Trump ‘Started a War Because He Was Impeached’

By Josh FeldmanJan 7th, 2020, 8:01 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George Conway tonight tweeted that it looks like President Donald Trump “started a war because he was impeached.”

After news broke of Iran attacking U.S. bases with missiles, Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — tweeted, “It’s extremely difficult now to escape the conclusion that @realDonaldTrump started a war because he was impeached.”

“He’s a narcissistic sociopath. He cares only about himself, and not about the country. He’s desperate. And evil,” Conway added.

Elizabeth Warren said a few days ago that it’s reasonable to ask why Trump took this action now with an impending impeachment trial.

