George Conway After Iran Attack: ‘Extremely Difficult’ to Escape Conclusion Trump ‘Started a War Because He Was Impeached’

George Conway tonight tweeted that it looks like President Donald Trump “started a war because he was impeached.”

After news broke of Iran attacking U.S. bases with missiles, Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — tweeted, “It’s extremely difficult now to escape the conclusion that @realDonaldTrump started a war because he was impeached.”

It’s extremely difficult now to escape the conclusion that @realDonaldTrump started a war because he was impeached. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2020

He let all sorts of transgressions by the Iranians go previously, and is perfectly happy to kowtow to evil foreign leaders (KJU, Putin), but suddenly, he chooses the option that the military thought too extreme to actually select, and then threatens to commit war crimes. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2020

“He’s a narcissistic sociopath. He cares only about himself, and not about the country. He’s desperate. And evil,” Conway added.

And that he said ten times Obama would start a war with Iran to get re-elected tells you that that was something he thought a president would do. And now that Trump’s president, it is. Pure projection—falsely accusing someone of possibly doing something he would do. https://t.co/AdchJj1uvX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 8, 2020

💯—no plan, no strategy, no rhyme, no reason, just impulse from the man who thinks a president could try to stay in office by starting a war. That Americans face iota of added danger because of the president’s narcissism and idiocy is a travesty beyond words. https://t.co/bXbBjSWRFE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 8, 2020

Elizabeth Warren said a few days ago that it’s reasonable to ask why Trump took this action now with an impending impeachment trial.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]