Giuliani Reportedly Under Federal Investigation for Possible Campaign Finance, Lobbying Violations

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly under federal investigation for possible campaign finance and lobbying violations.

According to Bloomberg, the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan is now investigating Giuliani — who once led that office —for possibly violating laws against bribing foreign officials and failing to register as a foreign agent or lobbyist. Another source told Bloomberg that Giuliani’s shadow foreign policy with respect to Ukraine and Russia also raised serious counterintelligence concerns, but that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was unlikely to face charges for that.

“I would not be surprised if he gets indicted,” Mimi Rocah, a MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, told Bloomberg. “It’s clear Giuliani is up to his ears in shady stuff and there’s tons of smoke.”

Per Bloomberg, federal prosecutors began to look into Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine after uncovering his links to two of associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who have now been charged with illegally funneling large amounts of cash to US politicians and a pro-Trump PAC.

Giuliani, his attorneys, and the White House all refused to comment.

