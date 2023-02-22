Grand Jury Head Gleefully Fantasizes About Personally Swearing In Trump: ‘Would Be An Awesome Moment!’

In an extended version of her NBC interview, Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs gleefully fantasized about personally swearing in former President Donald Trump.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released last week, and Kohrs went on a much-criticized media blitz Tuesday.

Kohrs gave her first TV interview to Blayne Alexander of NBC News, a portion of which debuted on NBC Nightly News.

But nearly 10 additional minutes of that interview were aired for the first time on Tuesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, including one section in which she excitedly talked about the “awesome” opportunity she missed when the DA decided not to subpoena Trump:

BLAYNE ALEXANDER: Did you personally want to hear from the former president? EMILY KOHRS: I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president because I got to swear everybody in. And so I thought it’d be really cool to get 60 seconds with President Trump, of me looking at him and being like, “Do you solemnly swear…” And me getting to swear him in. I just I kind of thought that would be an awesome moment. I can see how trying to get the former president to come talk to us would have been a year in negotiation by itself. BLAYNE ALEXANDER: So it sounds like that was ultimately a battle that you all decided not to. EMILY KOHRS: Exactly. That’s it’s kind of how it ended up was that, and I’d be fascinated by what he said. But do you think he would have come in and said anything groundbreaking or just the same kind of thing we’ve heard? So at some point you don’t need to hear 50 people say the same thing. You know what I mean? At some point you kind of start to get the gist. (LAUGHS)

Watch the full additional footage above via MSNBC’s The Last Word.

