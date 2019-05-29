A man set himself on fire in a park near the White House on Wednesday, and some of the incident was caught on camera. The Secret Service tweeted the information shortly after it happened.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

The park service sent out a bulletin.



Witnesses say the man was running through the park toward the area where he then set himself on fire. He became fully engulfed in flames before authorities were able to intervene and put him, most of which was caught on camera.

Videos were published on Twitter. We include here more than one, which are from different angles and distances, though due to the nature of the content it is probably sufficient to watch one, if any.

WARNING, GRAPHIC VISUAL AND AUDIO CONTENT

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019

BREAKING: A man has set himself on fire in front of the White House #whitehouse #chabad #NEWS pic.twitter.com/bnW1PDVnpe — jewishnationalnews (@jewishnational1) May 29, 2019

Umm someone just set himself on fire 5 minutes away from my office and outside the White House pic.twitter.com/Be9U0KiIIj — Ali عَلِي ☪ (@LoyaltyIsFirst) May 29, 2019

TMZ collected several shots into a single dramatic video..



Not much else is known at this time. A similar, though significantly less severe incident occurred near the White House last month.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com