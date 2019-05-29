comScore
VIDEO

Graphic Videos Show Moment Man Set Self on Fire Near White House

By MediaiteMay 29th, 2019, 4:21 pm

A man set himself on fire in a park near the White House on Wednesday, and some of the incident was caught on camera. The Secret Service tweeted the information shortly after it happened.

The park service sent out a bulletin.

Witnesses say the man was running through the park toward the area where he then set himself on fire. He became fully engulfed in flames before authorities were able to intervene and put him, most of which was caught on camera.

Videos were published on Twitter. We include here more than one, which are from different angles and distances, though due to the nature of the content it is probably sufficient to watch one, if any.

WARNING, GRAPHIC VISUAL AND AUDIO CONTENT

TMZ collected several shots into a single dramatic video..

Not much else is known at this time. A similar, though significantly less severe incident occurred near the White House last month.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: