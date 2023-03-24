‘GROW. UP.’ Meghan McCain Slams Trump Campaign For Using Video of Her Late Father to Attack DeSantis

Meghan McCain denounced a clip from Trump’s 2024 campaign “War Room” on Thursday night that invoked her late father to score points of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The clip was shared by the Trump War Room account and was captioned, “MCCAIN. ROMNEY. DESANTIS.” Notably, Trump’s 2024 campaign sought to attack DeSantis by tying him to the two Republican presidential nominees prior to Trump.

In the short video, then Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) can be heard saying, “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is then shown saying, “John McCain famously opined that Russia is a gas station parading as a country.”

Finally, DeSantis is shown saying of Vladimir Putin that “He’s basically a gas station with a bunch of nuclear weapons.”

Meghan McCain was not amused with the political attack using her late father, a Vietnam War hero, and shared the video with the simply replied: “GROW. UP.”

DeSantis walked back his previous stance on the war in Ukraine that he submitted in writing to Tucker Carlson in an interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation.

DeSantis had characterized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” in his statement to Carlson, which received a lot of blowback from Republicans.

“What I’m referring to is where the fighting is going on now, which is that eastern border region Donbas, and then Crimea, and you have a situation where Russia has had that. I don’t think legitimately, but they had,” DeSantis told Morgan.

“There’s a lot of ethnic Russians there. So, that’s some difficult fighting, and that’s what I was referring to, and so it wasn’t that I thought Russia had a right to that, and so if I should have made that more clear, I could have done it,” DeSantis added, calling Putin a “war criminal”

The Trump War Room jab at DeSantis further highlights the divide in the GOP over the war in Ukraine between the more establishment, traditional conservative position and a more isolationist, nativist-leaning base.

