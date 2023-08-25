‘He Really Went For It!’ Joe Scarborough Busts Out Giggling Over Trump’s Jailhouse Description

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough busted out giggling over the details of ex-President Donald Trump’s booking information, which was released after he surrendered for arrest in Georgia.

Thursday marked a startling day in American history, as Trump became the first U.S. president to pose for a mugshot as he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia on 13 counts related to election crimes in a sweeping RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The arrest was a three-ring media circus in which every detail was covered in breathless real-time, and reporters anxiously awaited the release of the mugshot, but another source of fascination has been the booking information that was released — which, among other things, listed Trump’s weight at 215 and his hair color as “blonde or strawberry.”

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian pointed out that it was Trump’s staff who filled out the fanciful description, which Scarborough took apart — and busted out giggling at one particular detail:

KEN DILANIAN: And he had to go through the indignities, I believe. I don’t believe he actually was weighed, we’re told that his staff filled out that form in advance, which is why he’s listed at a height of 6-3 215, which probably hasn’t been since the Wharton School of Finance, as you said there. But nonetheless, a sobering moment really different from the other cases. And whatever happens in this Fulton County case, it’s a reminder that, you know, this is the one that he can’t pardon himself on, that he he he has maybe less control of. And it’s a bit of a wild card, guys. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, it was a very sobering moment. I mean, the one of the few moments of levity provided by Donald Trump’s staff, self-reported weight and height. I’ve stood next to him many times. I’m about six four, maybe he’s six one, maybe he’s six. One and a half, six two. He’s a good bit shorter, but he is that for 40 minutes, six three and ended up fighting weight of 215. That would be like if my staff reported me Describe Mr. Scarborough’s appearance. He looks a lot like Robert Redford in 1974. Wildly, wildly off. So I I’m not going to tell you where the over under is on Donald Trump’s way in, but it’s a good let’s just say it’s a good 70 or £80 higher than what the staff reported. But, Willie, I’m sure you would describe me as looking like Robert Redford in about 74. But but I don’t know about Donald Trump at 215… WILLIE GEIST: The Sundance Kid era. Yeah, exactly. Yes. Yeah. Right in there. JOE SCARBOROUGH: With or without the mustache? WILLIE GEIST: I like it with the stache. I also like the self-reporting of strawberry blond hair. I thought that was a nice flourish as well. JOE SCARBOROUGH: (GIGGLES) Come on! Strawberry blonde! WILLIE GEIST: He really went for it. He really went for it.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

