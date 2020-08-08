President Donald Trump sparked intense mockery — and one very persistent defense — when he mispronounced “Thailand” and “Yosemite” during speeches this week, but that’s not exactly how the official White House transcripts tell the story.

Trump gave a speech at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio Thursday, where he tripped over the word while talking about foreign competition in manufacturing.

“Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability, Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam,,” Trump said in a speech to Whirlpool employees, then quickly corrected himself to add “Thailand and Vietnam. Two places, I like their leaders very much, they’re very nice to us.”

While at least one ardent Trump fan has decided to die on the Thighland hill, Trump did quickly correct himself, and a review of the official White House transcript low-key notes the error with a well-placed hyphen and italics:

Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability, shifting production to Th-ailand and to Vietnam — Thailand and Vietnam, two places that I like their leaders very much.

That wasn’t Trump’s first pronunciation this week. On Tuesday, Trump took another roasting when he said “Yo Semites” instead of “Yosemite’s” in reference to the famed park’s “towering sequoias.”

He actually butchered the word twice, but the official White House transcript doesn’t quite convey that:

When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon; when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts to the sky; when they gaze upon Yosemite’s — Yoseminite’s [sic] towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

