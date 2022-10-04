Herschel Walker’s Lawyer Walks Back His Candidate’s Vow to Sue Daily Beast Over Abortion Bombshell: ‘No Final Decision Has Been Made’

By Jackson Richman Oct 4th, 2022
 
Herschel Walker’s lawyer walked back the Georgia GOP Senate nominee’s vow to sue the Daily Beast over a bombshell that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

“We are currently considering our options but no final decision has been made on the future handling of this matter,” Robert Ingram told CBS News field producer Elizabeth Campbell.

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker, who is against abortion and is against exceptions, paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, when he was not married, saying it was “’not the right time’ for him to have a child.” The outlet cited the anonymous woman’s accusation with “a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.”

The Daily Beast “independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure.” Walker’s son, Christian Walker, a conservative activist, has come out and blasted him, accusing him of lying and hypocrisy.

In a statement he posted on his Twitter account shortly after the story broke, Walker called the story “a flat-out lie” and pledged to sue the Daily Beast by Tuesday morning — a self-imposed deadline which has come and gone.

This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started. He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children “secret” because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics.

I’m not taking this anymore. I planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning.

