Herschel Walker’s Lawyer Walks Back His Candidate’s Vow to Sue Daily Beast Over Abortion Bombshell: ‘No Final Decision Has Been Made’

Herschel Walker’s lawyer walked back the Georgia GOP Senate nominee’s vow to sue the Daily Beast over a bombshell that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

“We are currently considering our options but no final decision has been made on the future handling of this matter,” Robert Ingram told CBS News field producer Elizabeth Campbell.

NEW: Walker’s lawyer tells me “We are currently considering our options but no final decision has been made on the future handling of this matter.” https://t.co/Pq482nRRAC — Elizabeth Campbell (@ECampbell360) October 4, 2022

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker, who is against abortion and is against exceptions, paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, when he was not married, saying it was “’not the right time’ for him to have a child.” The outlet cited the anonymous woman’s accusation with “a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.”

The Daily Beast “independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure.” Walker’s son, Christian Walker, a conservative activist, has come out and blasted him, accusing him of lying and hypocrisy.

In a statement he posted on his Twitter account shortly after the story broke, Walker called the story “a flat-out lie” and pledged to sue the Daily Beast by Tuesday morning — a self-imposed deadline which has come and gone.

This is another repugnant hatchet job from a democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started. He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children “secret” because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics. I’m not taking this anymore. I planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning.

