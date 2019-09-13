As the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation unfolds, Democrats are apparently trying to get testimony from a key former Trump administration official: Jeff Sessions.

The Washington Post reports they are negotiating for Sessions’ testimony so they can question him on “the blowback he received from Trump for his recusal, as well as his knowledge of other episodes that are described in the Mueller report”:

The panel in mid-July approved a series of compulsory measures for Trump associates and former officials, including Sessions, who appears as a critical witness in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report. The former attorney general is a key player in episodes of potential obstruction of justice investigated by the special counsel.

Charles Cooper, an attorney for Sessions, told the Post, “I have made clear that Attorney General Sessions will not appear except under compulsion of a congressional subpoena.”

So far a subpoena has not been issued by the committee for Sessions’ testimony.

