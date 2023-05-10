‘How Dare You Say This Doesn’t Matter!’ The View SAVAGES Pence For Downplaying Trump Sexual Abuse Verdict

Co-hosts of The View torched ex-VP Mike Pence for downplaying the verdict against former President Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation lawsuit.

The defamation and rape trial ended Tuesday afternoon when the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay Caroll $5 million.

Pence’s reaction was to downplay the verdict, telling one interviewer “I have to tell you that as I’ve traveled around the country the last two years, Mark all of the controversies that are surrounding the president, are just not what people talk to me about.”

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed the verdict, and Sunny Hostin in particular blasted Pence for his reaction:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I want and I credit Asa Hutchinson for being one of the few Republicans with a backbone in this, because this is the GOP frontrunner for president who’s now been found, liable for sexual battery and for defamation. We have a moral obligation as a party to walk away from this man. And I remember I was coming up as a kid in the nineties during the Bill Clinton sexual allegation scandals, and we took him to the woodshed. Every Republican who came after Bill Clinton for sexual impropriety needs to have the same energy…

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: The Democrats also did the same thing.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Democrats and many Democrats spoke out. And I just can’t help but thinking roughly one in three women will be victims of sexual assault in their lifetime. What message are Republicans sending to female voters, to our daughters, to our mothers, to our sisters by saying…

SARA HAINES: What Trump said in that video, though, that for a million years his math might be off, that this has been something that could happen. That’s a true statement. And I think that you have to make your own judgment. A jury decided this. And if for me personally, I 100% believe it, when you have witnesses from the time confirming that women have gone through this since the beginning of time, and it was men like Donald Trump who said, I can grab them by the blank that we knew. The shocking part of that was not just that he said it, but that that is true. And so that’s why this is important, is if Donald Trump can be held liable. Trust me, anyone else can.

JOY BEHAR: But he was held liable not for rape, not in this case.

SUNNY HOSTIN: That’s why I wanted to put my legal hat on for, quickly, because I did prosecute these kinds of cases. He wasn’t found liable for rape. No, actually, I was a little surprised that because in New York, at least, rape is defined in New York as subjecting a person to sexual contact without consent. And when you see everything that he’s talking about, you know, you can grab them like that. You can grab them by the genitalia. Consent is not an issue for him. He doesn’t think. And I think what made this case so much stronger than any other case. As you know, when cases last 18 years or 20 years or 30 years, memories fade. People don’t really remember where they were. They don’t remember what they were wearing. They don’t remember what day it was. So it’s very easy to cross-examine them. She immediately reported what happened to her, to two friends, and those people testify. I think that’s what made this case. And I also think that one of the troubling things is that you have someone like Mike Pence who says he is a man of faith.

SARA HAINES: Standing in front of a Christian virtues poster…

SUNNY HOSTIN: Yes. Who says he is an evangelical and says people don’t talk to me about this. Well, Mike Pence, they need to talk to you about this, because as Elissa said, this is about our future. This is about our daughters, our mothers, our wives and women. And how dare you say that this doesn’t matter! That is why rape is the most underreported crime in our country, because of men like Mike Pence that don’t think it’s important.

JOY BEHAR: I like how he goes and the tape we just saw. Yeah, you can grab them. Fortunately or unfortunately. Fortunately for you, maybe, but not for the one you’re grabbing!

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: But this is. But see, this is, this is something people don’t understand. This has been happening to women all over the place, but in particular to women of color. This has happened endlessly. And you want to know why people don’t report it? Because people never did anything about it. Now we see people in the last ten years are saying no more. Let’s try to get that momentum going. Let’s keep that up no more. It is bad for me.