Despite a massive promotional effort that included multiple high-profile network interviews, Hunter Biden’s memoir is not exactly flying off the shelves.

According to sales figures from Publishers Weekly, Biden’s tome Beautiful Things moved a total of 10,638 copies in its first week. That figure was quadrupled by no. 1 best seller Amanda Gorman. The young poet who shot to superstardom during President Joe Biden’s inauguration topped the Publishers Weekly tally with The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country — which sold 42,318 copies in its second week in bookstores, and more than a quarter of a million overall.

The president’s son sat for a pair of high profile interviews on CBS with Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith, and CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason. Those conversations not only ran in extensive form on those two programs, they received heavy promotion across network platforms in the days prior to air. Jimmy Kimmel also invited Hunter Biden to appear on his ABC late night show.

Beautiful Things did debut at No. 4 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. However, that chart doesn’t include titles such as Fox News Books’ The Women of the Bible Speak from Fox News anchor Shannon Bream — which topped a separate Times list tracking Advice, How to, and Miscellanous works for the second consecutive week. Publishers Weekly reports Bream chalked up more than 32,000 sales in the second week since her book dropped — putting her over 117,000 total.

The Hunter Biden book and surrounding interviews did make some news — with the notable revelations including his comment that he did not remember leaving a laptop at a Delaware repair shop, and a denial that the Secret Service improperly investigated a 2018 incident in which he lost his gun.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]