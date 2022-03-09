Jen Psaki Swats Away Suggestion Biden ‘Slow Down’ Judge Jackson Confirmation to ‘Stave Off’ Republican Criticism

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki smacked down the suggestion that President Joe Biden slow down Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation in order to “stave off” Republican criticism.

Earlier this week, Iowa Republican Senator and ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary Chuck Grassley released a statement urging not to “rush” Judge Jackson’s confirmation. Judge Jackson accepted President Biden’s nomination on Feb. 26.

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Texas and was asked about Grassley’s criticism, and that of other unnamed Republicans. Psaki responded with some historical facts about the pace of previous confirmations:

Q Jen, Senator Grassley has expressed some concerns about the pace at which Chairman Durbin and Leader Schumer are planning to move ahead on the Supreme Court confirmation process. And, you know, I know that the White House has in the past been very supportive of that. I know you’re closely coordinated, so I assume the same is true now. But do you think that there should be a return to a pace more like the pre-Barrett pace? And, yes, I know that some of the others in the past were in this 25-ish-day range, but do you think that — is there any consideration in the White House of just slowing things down a bit, just by a few days or a week, to kind of stave off some of that criticism? MS. PSAKI: Well, I would say, first, if you look at the data and numbers from the past nominees and how long it has — took, we are much close- — what we’re doing is much closer to the timeframe for Justice Ginsburg, which was about 28 days. Justice Barrett was 13. And it’s slower than Sandra Day O’Connor’s, which was 21 days. So, the pace through which — and we are working, of course, in lockstep and close coordination with leaders on the Hill — is very much in line with the majority of nominees in recent history.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com