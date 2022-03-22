Jen Psaki Rips China for Failing to Condemn Russian Invasion, Spreading ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Chemical Weapons

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ripped China for failing to condemn Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, as well as for echoing “conspiracy theories” about chemical weapons.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett asked Psaki about an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation in which host Margaret Brennan grilled China Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang extensively on China’s relationship with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages.

Garrett asked about China’s role in deescalating the conflict, but Psaki shifted focus to the ambassador’s conspicuous refusal to condemn the invasion and China’s participation in pushing disinformation about chemical weapons:

MR. GARRETT: On “Face the Nation,” the Chinese ambassador said China’s position is for peace and that it’s constantly doing everything it can to de-escalate. Do you agree with that? MS. PSAKI: Well, what I would note — MR. GARRETT: Do you say it’s a fair characterization of what China is doing? MS. PSAKI: Well, what I would note: Also in the same interview, he failed to condemn the actions of — MR. GARRETT: He said it wouldn’t do any good. MS. PSAKI: — President Putin. I’m sorry? MR. GARRETT: He said it wouldn’t make any difference. Do you agree with that? MS. PSAKI: I think our view is that verbal condemnation of the actions of President Putin and the actions of Russian military is important and vital, and it’s about what side of history you want to stand on at this point in time. At the same time, as you know, the President had a lengthy discussion with President Xi on Friday, and we’re going to continue to keep those lines of communication open. But what we would note here is also what is absent from a lot of their public commentary, which is condemnation at times; sometimes it has been echoing of conspiracy theories that the Russians have put out there about chemical weapons. And we note that, you know, what we want to hear is condemnation of what we’re seeing on the ground.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com