Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a blistering statement Thursday responding to President Donald Trump‘s comments earlier in the day saying that Biden was “against God.”

In a wide-ranging tirade after he arrived in Cleveland earlier in the day, Trump ranted against Biden as being a person with “no religion, no anything,” someone who would “hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God.

A spokesperson had replied to Trump’s comments earlier, saying that Biden’s “faith is at the core of who he is” and has been “a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” comparing that to Trump being “the only president in our history to have tear-gassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it – and a Bible – for his own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain.”

A few hours later, Biden himself responded in the statement, beginning with similar words calling his faith “the bedrock foundation of my life,” something that had “provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy” — words that have deep meaning for a man who lost his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972, and then his son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015.

“For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful,” continued Biden, saying that it showed that Trump was “a man willing to stoop to any low for political gain, and someone whose actions are completely at odds with the values and teachings that he professes to believe in.”

“[W]e’re in the battle for the soul of our nation,” concluded Biden, “and President Trump’s decision today to profane God and to smear my faith in a political attack is a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are.”

Full statement from Biden:

Statement by Vice President Joe Biden on His Faith Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life: it’s provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy, it’s kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy. And in this moment of darkness for our country — of pain, of division, and of sickness for so many Americans — my faith has been a guiding light for me and a constant reminder of the fundamental dignity and humanity that God has bestowed upon all of us. For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful. It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders. However, like the words of so many other insecure bullies, President Trump’s comments reveal more about him than they do about anyone else. They show us a man willing to stoop to any low for political gain, and someone whose actions are completely at odds with the values and teachings that he professes to believe in. My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us. My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends. My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op. As I’ve said so many times before, we’re in the battle for the soul of our nation, and President Trump’s decision today to profane God and to smear my faith in a political attack is a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]