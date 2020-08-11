Joe Scarborough Goes Off on ‘Sleepy Don’ Trump Over 1917-World War II Gaffe in Epic Rant: ‘Wake Up and Read Some History!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough delivered an epic rant over President Donald Trump’s inaccurate claim that the 1917 pandemic that occurred in 1918-1919 ended World War II — which ended in 1945.

On Tuesday morning, MSNBC’s morning mainstay opened the show with a clip of Trump claiming, at a Monday press conference, that a 1917 pandemic caused sickness in World War II soldiers that ended that conflict, followed by a germaine clip from the 1978 film “Animal House.”

In that clip, the John Belushi character John “Bluto” Blutarsky delivers an inspirational speech in which he asks “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?”

Scarborough followed the clip by remarking that “President Bluto would probably be doing a better job right now than the current occupant of the White House.”

He then launched into an epic 11-minute rant that leaned heavily on the theme of Trump’s historical ignorance, and in which he frequently addressed Trump directly as “Sleepy Don,” and lapsed into derisive mimicry of Trump.

Speaking of his own education at the University of Alabama, Scarborough said “Let me just say, we in Alabama may not be as flashy as some of you Ivy League boys, but we at least know the difference between World War I and world War II, Don. Sleepy Don. Wake up and read some history.”

Scarborough hit several touchstones of the Trump presidency, such as his eager but fruitless diplomacy with North Korea, his chocolate cake-fueled seduction of China President Xi Jinping, hias delegation of Israel policy to Jared Kushner, his combative relationship with NATO and the European Union, and his relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

He also devoted a chunk to Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, contrasting Trump’s praise for China and lack of preparedness with former Vice President Joe Biden’s January warnings about the pandemic.

Scarborough concluded by saying “It is time for you, in these closing months, to start doing your job and saving Americans’ lives.”

The rant earned Scarborough a “Great job, Sweetie!” from co-host Mika Brzezinski, and amused smiles from his panel of guests and contributors.

Watch the clip above via Morning Joe.

