Trump Praises Chinese President Amid Turmoil: ‘ZERO Doubt’ He Can ‘Quickly and Humanely Solve the Hong Kong Problem’

President Donald Trump had some words of praise for Xi Jinping and even suggested a “personal meeting” with the Chinese leader.

“I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a ‘tough business,'” the president tweeted tonight.

Trump made some brief comments yesterday on the massive Hong Kong protests that were criticized for not being more unequivocal in showing support for the pro-democracy protesters. In his tweet tonight, the president said, “I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it.”

He added, “Personal meeting?”

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

