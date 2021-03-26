Joe Scarborough Mocks Hannity, Fox News for Making Biden Out to Be a Bumbling ‘Drooler’: ‘How Thick Are These People?’

Joe Scarborough mocked Sean Hannity and Fox News for lacking understanding of the concept of managed expectations in politics.

At the top of the second hour on Morning Joe Friday, the MSNBC host commented on a montage which had just been played showing Hannity and other Fox hosts painting President Joe Biden as a doddering fool — spliced together with clips of the president speaking articulately at a news conference on Thursday.

Scarborough marveled at what he deems an unlearned lesson on the part of Fox opinion personalities by consistently lowering the bar for Biden, thus making it very easy for the president to clear that bar.

“You just wonder, really, how thick are these people?” Scarborough said. “How bad are they when it comes to figuring out how politics works and the game of expectations. They’re saying this guy can’t walk, he can’t talk, he can’t think, he’s a drooler. And then he goes out and gives a press conference where he’s far more articulate than Donald Trump ever was.”

Scarborough went on to suggest that Republican politicians ought to take umbrage with Fox’s tactics.

“All of these people have lowered expectations,” Scarborough said. “And they’re playing right into [Biden’s] hand. They keep playing into his hand every time. And you just wonder how stupid they’re going to continue to be by playing into his hand. If I were a Republican legislator, I’d be so angry at the idiocy of these people. They’re just helping Biden!”

“They’re just running on anger,” Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski added. “And when you just run on anger and you don’t actually have something to be angry about, it starts to look stupid.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

