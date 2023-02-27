John Oliver Mocks Fox News Host For Asking Why Actress Julia Roberts Isn’t in East Palestine

John Oliver mocked Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy for asking why actress Julia Roberts wasn’t in East Palestine, Ohio following the train derailment.

On the Friday edition of Fox News show Jesse Watters Primetime, Duffy commented on the absence of high profile environmental activists at the Ohio site where a 50-car train derailed earlier this month.

“Think about the environmental activists and corporate America. They weren’t there. I mean, this with the activists. This is an Erin Brockovich moment. I mean, there was a blockbuster Oscar-winning movie written about something like this,” Duffy said.

(Roberts won an Academy Award for her portrayal of activist Erin Brockovich in the 2000 film of the same name.)

“Erin Brockovich is actually in East Palestine tonight. Right now,” Watters replied.

“She is. She is. But where’s Julia Roberts, an environmental activist?” Duffy pressed. “Where’s George Clooney? Where’s Leonardo DiCaprio? Where are, you know, the annoying Duchess and Prince of Montecito? Where’s Greta Thunberg screaming ‘How dare you?’ None of these people have shown up.”

On the Sunday edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host played the clip and mocked Duffy for thinking Roberts is an actual environmental activist.

“What are you talking about?” Oliver questioned. “You realize Julia Roberts is an actor, right? She was pretending she’s not actually, Erin Brockovich.”

“Also, I can’t believe I’m the one that has to break this to you. She didn’t actually ruin her best friend’s wedding. She’s not a sex worker, and she did not die in a small Louisiana town in 1989. What the fuck is wrong with you?” Oliver said.

