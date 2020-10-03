comScore

Journalists and Others Dunk on Fox News’ Brit Hume Over May Tweet Mocking Biden for Wearing Covid Mask

By Tommy ChristopherOct 3rd, 2020, 9:43 am

Screenshot/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fox News’ Brit Hume got tons of engagement this weekend on a May tweet in which he mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a coronavirus mask, made newly-relevant with the news of President Donald Trump’s hospitalization from COVID-19.

Hume took a good deal of flack in May when he tweeted a bemasked Biden along with the caption “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today.”

Trump himself retweeted the post several months prior to his last maskless indoor rally, his maskless Rose Garden photo op to announce the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and his hospitalization with COVID-19.

Trump’s diagnosis and hospitalization cast Hume’s tweet in a new light for journalists (from outlets as varied as MSNBC, The Washington Post, and ESPN), politicians, celebrities, and other prominent Twitter users who dug up the tweet to dunk on Hume and Trump, and boost Biden for his consistent mask use.

