JUST IN: Bombshell Jan. 6 Witness Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies THIS WEEK To Trump Special Grand Jury on Election Crimes

Bombshell Jan. 6 witness and ex-Trump White House official Cassidy Hutchinson will testify this week before Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump‘s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who set the political media world on fire when she dropped bombshell after bombshell at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee in July.

And on Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported that Hutchinson would cooperate with the special grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

“Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will testify Wednesday before the Fulton County Grand Jury in District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN,” Tapper wrote on Twitter.

“Hutchinson previously cooperated with the January 6 House Select Committee and the Justice Department investigations,” he added.

The news came almost simultaneously with the January 6 Committee’s announcement that Trump “failed to comply” with their subpoena and vowing to consider “next steps” to deal with his non-compliance. The clock on that investigation may run out if a Republican-controlled House is seated in January.

But there’s no such limitation on the Georgia probe, and New York Times correspondent and noted “Trump Whisperer” Maggie Haberman has previously suggested Trump fears Willis even more than the DoJ’s January 6 investigation.

“So, the line out of people close to him for a while has been, no, no, no, he’s much more worried about Georgia than he is about the Department of Justice. Now, again, I don’t know whether DOJ eventually may take over this investigation. There is some speculation that could happen. He certainly is concerned about Georgia. I think it is hard to believe that he is not concerned about the Justice Department investigation, but I think Georgia is just more concrete, something he can point to,” Haberman said in July.

“And, remember… there is a tape of him in Georgia on a phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. That’s a big piece of why it’s a concern to him,” she said.

