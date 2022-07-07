Maggie Haberman Says Trump ‘Certainly is Concerned’ About Fulton County Grand Jury: ‘There is a Tape of Him in Georgia’

New York Times correspondent and noted “Trump Whisperer” Maggie Haberman said that ex-President Donald Trump “certainly is concerned” about the grand jury in Georgia, perhaps even more than he is about the Justice Department’s criminal probe.

High-profile subpoenas were served to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and a host of other figures to appear before the special grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman discussed the news out of Georgia, and asked Haberman how Trump’s worry over the Georgia probe stacks up against his Haberman-reported anxiety over Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s criminal investigation.

Haberman suggested that Trump is “certainly concerned,” and that he might even be more worried about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis‘s special grand jury, pointing out that “there is a tape of him in Georgia”:

BERMAN: How much does Donald Trump care or how worried is he about Georgia as opposed to Department of Justice? HABERMAN: So, the line out of people close to him for a while has been, no, no, no, he’s much more worried about Georgia than he is about the Department of Justice. Now, again, I don’t know whether DOJ eventually may take over this investigation. There is some speculation that could happen. He certainly is concerned about Georgia. I think it is hard to believe that he is not concerned about the Justice Department investigation, but I think Georgia is just more concrete, something he can point to. And, remember, John, there is a tape of him in Georgia on a phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. That’s a big piece of why it’s a concern to him. KEILAR: We have all heard that. They want to hear from people who were on that call.

The trio also discussed the upcoming testimony of Sarah Matthews, a former deputy press secretary in Trump’s White House.

“She’s a former deputy press secretary. I mean, she was not a senior aide. However, the junior aides — in all of Washington, and you know this and you know this, see a lot, right? So, I mean, she was in a bunch of rooms. She was aware of a number of things that were going on, exactly what the committee is hoping to get from her,” Haberman said.

