Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera went after comedian John Oliver and called him an “unfunny, self-righteous punk” for his segment slamming Meghan McCain.

In the wake of last week’s horrific shooting at multiple spas in Atlanta, Oliver talked about the surge of anti-Asian violence in the United States in the past year, especially factoring in the former president’s repeated “China virus” and “kung flu” comments.

He specifically called out McCain for saying on The View, “I think if the left wants to focus on PC labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected. I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It is a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Oliver mockingly responded, “Listen not to the scores of Asian-Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive, instead gather ’round and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”

He also said that her comments were “giving space for that hate to grow.”

McCain tweeted the following day, “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

Rivera came to McCain’s defense on Tuesday and said the HBO host’s segment “is a reminder of what an unfunny, self-righteous punk he is.”

@iamjohnoliver criticism of @MeghanMcCain is a reminder of what an unfunny, self-righteous punk he is. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 23, 2021

