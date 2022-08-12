JUST IN: Trump Demands Release of ‘All Documents’ Related to ‘Unwarranted’ Mar-a-Lago Search – That Literally Include a Warrant

Former President Donald Trump demanded the release of “all documents” related to the ‘unwarranted’ FBI search of Mar-a-lago — documents that literally include a search warrant.

Monday’s raid on Trump’s Florida residence has been the subject of a relentless public campaign to baselessly smear the FBI over the search, led by former President Donald Trump and abetted by other Republicans and conservative media figures who support Trump.

On Thursday , Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference, at which he said he would seek to unseal part of the search warrant, and release it and property inventory for the raid.

Trump responded just after midnight with a statement doubling down on his previous claims about the “unwarranted” search, and demanding the release of “all documents” related to the search:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years. My poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records, and midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical. The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections! Release the documents now!

The documents Trump seeks include the search warrant, which two Trump lawyers who were on the scene during the search — Christina Bobb and Lindsey Halligan — said was partly sealed. And according to bombshell leaks from government officials to Newsweek‘s William Arkin, the search was the result of a “confidential human source” — whose identity will no doubt be redacted from any document released.

