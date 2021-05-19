Just In: Trump Fails to Crack 50 Percent in New 2024 GOP Primary Poll

Former President Donald Trump failed to secure support from a majority of Republicans in a new 2024 GOP primary poll.

Four months after leaving office under the cloud of the deadly Capitol insurrection, Trump is still the overwhelming leader in the race for the next GOP nomination, but doesn’t crack fifty percent despite leaving office with near-unanimous approval from his party’s voters.

In a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, respondents who plan to vote in the GOP primary were asked “If the 2024 Republican primary were being held today, for whom would you vote?”

Trump more than tripled his nearest competitor with 48 percent to former Vice President Mike Pence’s 13 percent, while Pence nearly doubled third-place finisher Donald Trump Jr.’s 7 percent. Senators Mitt Romney and Ted Cruz were tied with former Amb. Nikki Haley at 4 percent.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress last month, drummed up just two percent, besting Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Kristi Noem at 1 percent.

Bringing up the rear were Sen. Josh Hawley with 2 … respondents, not percentage points. Gov. Larry Hogan and Sen. Rick Scott each had one supporter in the poll.

However, with the purge of Liz Cheney and the Republican effort to derail a Jan. 6 commission, the movement among party leaders is still very much in Trump’s direction, and with the exception of Romney, the rest of the potential field reflects this. The overwhelming majority of these respondents are either supporting Trump, or supporting someone who is strongly supportive of Trump.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]