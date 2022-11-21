Kari Lake Retweets Voter Fraud Screed at Maricopa County Meeting – Speaker Turns Out to be InfoWars Conspiracy Theorist

Kari Lake, the failed GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, retweeted Sunday a speech from Matt Baker before the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, in which Baker alleged voter fraud in the midterm elections in the state. As the clip of Baker went viral online, many were quick to point out his affiliation with InfoWars and his Friday appearance with Alex Jones, in which he claimed robots are trying to control humanity — parroting talking points from the so-called New World Order conspiracy theory.

Lake retweeted actor James Wood who shared the clip of Baker speaking last Wednesday with the caption, “I am ashamed to say I would not give this fellow a second thought if I passed him in the street. Having watched this speech, however, I am now in awe of his eloquence and patriotism. Maricopa County is the new Zimbabwe.” Baker’s speech has been viewed over 4 million times.

Lake, who continues to question the validity of her midterm election, added her own comment to the clip, writing, “Arizona’s current mood.”

In the clip, Baker begins, “Am I here to accuse you of stealing the vote? Heavens, no. For that would make me a terrorist, wouldn’t it?”

“Let me ask you. If you took your life savings to a bank and the teller put them in a machine, and the machine kicked out one out of four of your bills, and the teller said, Don’t worry, we’ll put them in box three over here and we’ll let you know how many were in there later,” Baker continued, referencing the secured ballot box attached to tabulators where ballots were placed if the machine was unable to read them.

“Now ask Mark Zuckerberg that question which is more valuable your money or your vote or your country or this world or the corruption that is taking over every single county in this nation. And then you look into your own soul and you look back at yourself in the mirror and realize that you are the cancer that is tearing this nation parts,” Baker concluded.

A quick search of InfoWar’s website shows that Baker is a regular guest on the conspiracy theory outlet.

Baker appears in multiple segments with headlines like “Human Flamethrower Matt Baker Joins Alex Jones to Take the Revolution Into High Gear” and “Matt Baker Honors Ashli Babbitt’s Memory With Glass Urn Given To Aaron Babbitt.” Below is the intro from Baker’s appeared on InfoWars from Friday, entitled, “Must Watch: Matt Baker and the Warrior Spirit – How to Defeat The NWO”:

Baker has additionally appeared before other county boards, including in San Diego in 2021 to rail against Covid-19 restrictions.

The San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting tonight featured a litany of deranged anti-vaccers, including Matt Baker. He accused them of violating the Nuremberg Code, called them Nazis with Fauci as Fuhrer, and said “your children and your children’s children will be subjugated.” pic.twitter.com/F9Kx9RHP41 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2021

Ron Filipkowski tweeted a clip of Baker addressing the San Diego Board of Supervisors in August 2021 — wearing the same t-shirt. Filipkowski notes in the clip Baker “accused them of violating the Nuremberg Code, called them Nazis with Fauci as Fuhrer, and said ‘your children and your children’s children will be subjugated.’”

