Kevin McCarthy Asks Devin Nunes to Investigate NSA After Tucker Carlson Allegation

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports an investigation into the National Security Agency following allegations from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Carlson alleged on Monday that the NSA is monitoring his communications “in an attempt to take this show off the air.” His comments received some skepticism, and the NSA ended up putting out a rare statement saying his claim is untrue.

The Fox host has stood by his comments, and now some Republicans are calling for investigations.

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) demanded an investigation on Wednesday, and now the House Republican leader is saying the same.

McCarthy pointed to Carlson’s allegation as part of a “disturbing trend” at the NSA, also citing “the sidelining of Michael Ellis,” a Trump appointee who was placed on leave in January.

“Although NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered,” McCarthy said.

“Given this disturbing trend, I’ve asked HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes to investigate and find answers on behalf of the American people. The NSA cannot be used as a political instrument, and House Republicans will ensure accountability and transparency.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com