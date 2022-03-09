Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Alex Jones’ InfoWars on Wednesday and embraced the so-called “Great Reset” conspiracy theory.

Jones introduced Greene saying, “You are up there in the belly of the beast and so few members of Congress address what we are facing, this global Great Reset.”

“Thank God you are there,” he continued.

The “Great Reset” is a term referring to a fringe conspiracy theory on the far-right. The Anti-Defamation League sums up the theory as the belief that “global elites want to use the coronavirus as a tool to reorganize global societies and economies to their benefit at the expense of ordinary people, with the ultimate goal of a global totalitarian regime.”

Jones continued, “Glenn Beck’s getting it, Tucker Carlson gets it. Now Joe Rogan gets it. How are we ever going to beat this globalist corporate take over that wants to make us poor to control us? If we people don’t know even that they exist MTG?”

“You know Alex, I always give people a lot more credit, even if they don’t really know the word the ‘Great Reset,’ they know something is wrong. And they know that our government is failing them,” Greene responded.

“Even if they may not know the name, they know what’s going on,” concluded Greene.

In January, Beck was on Tucker Carlson’s show promoting his new book titled The Great Reset and claimed that an international “reset” is underway that is moving Western civilization toward a fascist dystopia and that there is proof of it in Washington State – upcoming Covid-19 “internment camps.”

“The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory, it is something that the Davos people have put together along with the World Economic Forum,” claimed Beck, while Carlson listened intensely, “and it is running rampant through every Western capital and every Western country.” The internment camps never happened.

The ADL explains that the “Great Reset,” like QAnon which it is affiliated, casts “President Trump as the only person between the American people and these disastrous outcomes.”

The group goes on to explain the dangers that accompany conspiracy theories like the “Great Reset”:

Conspiracies like the Great Reset carry the risk of undermining faith in democratic institutions by casting its leaders as part of a globalist plot and can even lead to further threats of violence against government officials.

