After a one-day sojourn to the Big Apple during which she was mercilessly heckled, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sounded off about New York City in truly stunning fashion.

Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Georgia Congresswoman was teed up by the host to go off on the big city.

“Mayor [Eric] Adams described New York as ‘his home,'” Carlson said. “How did his home look? Pretty neat and tidy?”

Greene spent the next 22 seconds tearing the city to shreds.

“No, his home is disgusting,” Greene said. “I compare it to what I call Gotham City. The streets are filthy, they’re covered with people basically dying on drugs. They can’t even stand up; they’re falling over. There’s so much crime in the city, I can’t comprehend how people live there. It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it’s a terrible place.”

“Yeah,” Carlson said — taking no issue with Greene’s assessment. “With some nice people, I will say that.”

Greene came to New York Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump’s indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney. She was met by throngs of protesters who largely drowned out her speech and promptly threw in the towel after just a few minutes.

Watch above, via Fox News.

