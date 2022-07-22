Media Puzzled by ‘Ninja Kitty Self-Defense Keyring’ Wielded by Man Who Attacked Lee Zeldin

In the aftermath of the Thursday attack on the Republican candidate for governor of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), there was some confusion identifying the weapon wielded by the attacker as he attempted to stab Zeldin.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s report of the incident read, “A male from the crowd climbed up on the stage and approached Zeldin. The male had a weapon in his hand, swung it towards Zeldin’s neck.”

Zeldin was luckily unharmed in the attack. Initial reports indicate that the attacker may have been a veteran.

The report identifies the assailant as David G. Jakubonis and says he was charged with attempted assault, a felony, and released on his own recognizance.

Some on the far-right, like conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson, were quick to call the weapon a “knife.”

Dinesh D’Souza also told his 2.4 million followers that Jakubonis was wielding a knife.

On Fox News, anchor Harris Faulkner played a soundbite from a witness at the event who said he “could see what looked like a razor, knife of some sort.”

Faulkner, who introduced the segment noting that Zeldin’s attacker was “holding a sharp object and told Zeldin, ‘You’re done.’”

In fact, she continued to call the weapon a blade or a “two-pronged blade” despite showing images of it on air multiple times.

Fox Business Channel’s Neil Cavuto also referred to the weapon as a “knife” while discussing the attack on his show Friday around noon.

Left-leaning The Recount noted online early Friday morning that initial accounts from the incident led observers to believe the man had a knife.

“An onlooker in one video can be heard saying ‘he’s got a knife,’” noted the New York Times in their coverage of the video footage that quickly circulated from the event. Both the Recount and New York Times noted, however, that the weapon was “later described as ‘a pointed self-defense tool shaped like the face of a cartoon cat.'”

So, what exactly was the weapon that Zeldin’s attacker was holding as he lunged for the congressman?

The device is called a “Ninja Kitty Self Defense Keychain Ring Impact Self-Defense” and it retails for $11.85 online. While it is not a “knife” or a “blade,” the weapon could certainly hurt someone as it has sharpened points and is designed to repel attackers.

Only those with an extreme bias will claim this object isn’t capable of seriously injuring someone. pic.twitter.com/rk2u8cvYvp — Metropolitan Republican Club (@metgopclub) July 22, 2022

The design summary notes that it is made of “plastic as strong as metal,” it measures 3.25’’ x 2.25’’ and is “less than a quarter inch thick.”

President Joe Biden and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) publicly condemned the attack on Zeldin. In a statement on Friday, Biden said:

I condemn the attack on Congressman Zeldin in the strongest terms. As I’ve said before, violence has absolutely no place in our society or our politics. I am especially grateful for the courage of those who immediately intervened, and that he is unharmed and was able to continue his speech. I also want to thank the law enforcement officers who quickly took action and are investigating this attack that defies our fundamental democratic values.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com