Nancy Pelosi Defends Katie Hill: ‘Absolutely Outstanding Young Public Servant,’ Revenge Porn Pics ‘Shameful’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended recently-resigned Congresswoman Katie Hill, calling her an “absolutely outstanding young public servant,” and denouncing the nonconsensual publication of private nude photos as “shameful.”

At the weekly speaker’s press conference, Pelosi was asked about former Rep. Hill, who resigned several days ago amid accusations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a congressional staffer — accusations Hill denies — in a scandal that involved the publication of so-called “revenge porn” pictures by the conservative website RedState.

“Can you please tell me if you think that Katie Hill should have resigned, what do you say to the younger lawmakers who think that there is some sort of a generational divide, and perhaps that she shouldn’t have?” Pelosi was asked.

“Katie Hill’s decision to resign is her decision to resign,” Pelosi said, and called Hill “an absolutely outstanding young public servant, very smart, strategic, patriotic, loves our country, respected by her colleagues in the Congress for the work that she does here.”

“I do say to my own children, grandchildren, especially grandchildren, you know, some of these, I don’t know what you would call them, appearances on social media can come back to haunt you if they are taken out of context,” Speaker Pelosi added, although Hill did not share the photos in question on social media.

“This is something that I think could bring from this that could be a benefit,” Pelosi continued, adding “Regardless of any errors in judgment that anyone may have made, it’s shameful that she’s been exposed to public humiliation by way of cyber exploitation. And I caution everyone that they, too maybe subjected to that. So to be careful.”

“Countless women across America have been subjected to this type of harassment and abuse, which is a profound violation of those women’s rights,” Pelosi said, pointing out that “there is a legal question involved in it as well” over the release of the photo.

“So I’m sad that she’s leaving,” Pelosi concluded.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]