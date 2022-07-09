NEW POLL: Cassidy Hutchinson’s Favorability Clobbers Trump and Liz Cheney – And Every Other Jan. 6 Figure

Key Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson‘s net favorability crushes that of former President Donald Trump, January 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, and every other figure involved in the probe who was polled.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who set the political media world on fire when she dropped bombshell after bombshell at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee 11 days ago. Despite attacks from Trump and others, Hutchinson’s favorability with the public eclipses all other Jan. 6 figures.

Respondents to a new The Economist/YouGov poll were asked “Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following people?”

For Cassidy Hutchinson, 31 percent held a favorable view, while 28 percent viewed her unfavorably — a net favorability of +3 points. Another 41 percent responded “Don’t know.”

Respondents were also asked for their views on several other figures related to the probe, and Hutchinson beat them all.

Mark Meadows had a net favorability of -17 points, Liz Cheney was at -3 points, Rudy Giuliani achieved a whopping -22 points, and former Attorney General William Barr scored a -19.

Hutchinson also beat Trump — who scored a minus 22 points net favorability — and former Vice President Mike Pence’s minus twenty net favorability.

Trump and his allies attacked Hutchinson’s credibility, but so far, the public seems to be with her, and her testimony appears to have passed another test this week. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a key member of the January 6 committee, said in an interview that ex-Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” Hutchinson in nearly 8 hours of testimony.

In her testimony, Hutchinson related some stunning direct conversations with Cipollone from Jan. 6.

Lofgren told Wolf Blitzer that “Mr. Cipollone did appear voluntarily and answer a whole variety of questions. He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses.”

But Lofgren was also careful to set expectations, saying the “Not contradicting is not the same as confirming,” explaining “he could say so-and-so was wrong, which he did not say there were things that he might not be present for or in some cases couldn’t recall with precision.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com