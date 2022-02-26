NEW POLL: Kamala Harris TRIPLES Support for AOC in Biden-Free 2024 Primary Field

Vice President Kamala Harris received triple the support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a new poll measuring a Democratic primary field without President Joe Biden.

President Biden has said over and over again that he will run for reelection in 2024, and that VP Harris will be his running mate in that race.

But if he decided not to, a new poll from Echelon Insights shows that the veep would have no problem fending off a challenge from AOC, or any of the other Democrats named in the poll.

Respondents to the poll were asked “If Joe Biden does NOT seek the Democratic nomination for President in 2024 and the presidential primaries were being held today, for whom would you vote?”

VP Harris led the entire field of 17 candidates with 29 percent, and while AOC came in second, it was not close. Only ten percent said they would vote for the leader of the self-described Squad. The next-closest competitors were Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at 8 percent.

Harris also nearly doubled AOC with Hispanic voters at 33% – 17%.

Although reporters continue to ask whether the president will run again in 2024, and whether VP Harris will be on his ticket, Biden himself ended the “suspense” almost a year ago now.

Last March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked, “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

