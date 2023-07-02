The 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College — which effectively banned affirmative action by restricting the use of race in the college admissions process — drew heavy condemnation from President Joe Biden and a host of television analysts and pundits. But despite the vocal criticism from the president and others, a new poll indicates most Americans support the ruling.

According to a new survey out Sunday from ABC News and Ipsos, 52 percent of Americans approve of the Court’s decision restricting the use of race as a factor in college admissions. Only 32 percent say they disapprove of the ruling, with 16 percent saying they don’t know.

Two other decisions which were denounced by many progressives this week also have more public support than opposition, according to the ABC poll — although the margins are significantly tighter. A decision which struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loans received 45 percent approval in the survey, compared to 40 percent disapproval, and 14 percent saying they don’t know. And a case ruling in favor of a Christian website designer who refuses to design websites for gay couples drew 43 percent approval from respondents in the ABC poll, as opposed to 42 percent disapproval and 14 percent saying they don’t know.

While the public voiced support for this week’s decisions, they also seem to be expressing concern at how the Court arrived at those decisions. A majority of respondents, 53 percent, believe the Supreme Court rules mainly “on the basis of their partisan political views” — with just 33 percent saying the Court reaches its findings “on the basis of law.”

