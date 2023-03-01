NEW POLL: Trump Swings Whopping 12 Points In 2 Weeks to Take Lead Over DeSantis Head-To-Head In Yahoo! Survey

After trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis head-to-head in several polls, former President Donald Trump has seen a 12-point swing in his favor in just over 2 weeks and now leads DeSantis head-to-head.

Many analysts were writing political obituaries for Trump in the wake of several apparent setbacks, and DeSantis made considerable gains on Trump following the midterms, even leading in some polls when matched up against just Trump.

But a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll published Wednesday showed a swing of 12 points in Trump’s direction in just over two weeks:

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that after trailing for the last three months, former President Donald Trump has suddenly surged to a substantial lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a two-man matchup for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Previously, DeSantis led Trump 45% to 41% among Republican voters. Now Trump leads DeSantis 47% to 39% — a net swing of 12 percentage points in Trump’s direction since early February.

The pollster notes that although Trump has had little trouble coming out ahead in multi-candidate polls, this survey is “the first to find that Trump has vaulted past DeSantis — by far his strongest challenger — in a one-on-one contest.”

DeSantis still fares better head-to-head against Trump than in a wider field, but the former president has held double-digit leads over DeSantis in several recent head-to-head polls. And this poll comes days after another devastating poll for DeSantis.

A new Emerson College poll shows Trump beating DeSantis by 30 points in a full field, and crushing former South Carolina Governor and Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley by 61 points in another matchup — a near-head-to-head that included one other declared candidate: Vivek Ramaswamy, who drew 4 percent support. Trump’s support in a split field more than doubles that of DeSantis at 55% to 25%.

Trump has not surprisingly noticed the shift, and has been promoting various polls on his Truth Social social media account showing massive leads over DeSantis.

