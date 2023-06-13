NY Attorney General Letitia James Says Manhattan Case Against Trump ‘Will Unfortunately Have to Be Adjourned’ Pending Federal Case

Letitia James explained that her case and others currently pending against Donald Trump “will unfortunately have to be adjourned” while the ex-president faces federal indictment for his unlawful handling of classified documents.

The New York attorney general made the comments while speaking with with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner on a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival. Wagner asked if Trump’s documents trial will “intersect” with James’ investigation into the alleged financial fraud of Trump’s family and his business empire. James answered that the timing would impact not only her case, but also the Stormy Daniels hush money case from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and even the case Trump potentially faces for his effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“In all likelihood, I believe that my case as well as DA Bragg and the Georgia case, will unfortunately have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case,” James said. “So it all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case. I know there’s gonna be a flood, a flurry of motions, motion to dismiss, discovery issues, all of that. So it really all depends. Obviously, all of us want to know what Judge [Aileen] Cannon is going to do and whether or not she’s going to delay this particular case.”

Trump has raged against James’ investigation on numerous occasions, though the bulk of his focus of late has been redirected toward the 37 criminal counts he faces for obstruction and conspiracy in connection with his mishandling of documents.

Watch above via Pod Save America.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com