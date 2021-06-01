NY Times’ Mara Gay Tells Morning Joe: Americans, ‘Especially White Americans,’ Are ‘Very Good at Forgetting History’

New York Times columnist Mara Gay said Tuesday that “White Americans” are particularly “good at forgetting history.”

She made the comment during a discussion on MSNBC’s Morning Joe about President Joe Biden’s plan to travel to Oklahoma on Tuesday to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre, calling it an “important story” because “Americans — especially White Americans, but Americans in general — tend to be very good at forgetting history.”

Americans “also tend to think that slavery was a very long time ago and that discrimination was a very long time ago,” Gay said. “The reality is not — that’s just not the case.”

Gay, a member of the Times’ editorial board, previously told MSNBC in 2018 she was “not willing to let White voters off the hook” for electing former President Donald Trump — whom she has called a “a White nationalist president.” And in January, she wrote on Twitter, “Some White people would rather burn our country to the ground than share it with the rest of us.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

