Obama’s Upcoming Book Printing Is So Large They Need Flotilla of 3 Cargo Ships to Deliver Them

The first printing of former President Barack Obama’s forthcoming book “A Promised Land” is so large that a miniature navy of three cargo ships have been arranged to ship them to the United States.

According to The New York Times, “A Promised Land” is set for a post-Election Day November release, and the tome — which clocks in at 768 pages — will be the first of two volumes. With a first U.S. printing of 3 million copies, NYT reports that the order is too large for U.S. printers to handle and too large to be shipped without a flotilla of cargo ships:

Demand for the book is expected to be extraordinary, and Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has ordered a first printing for the U.S. edition of 3 million copies. To accommodate such an enormous order, Crown plans to print about 1 million of those books in Germany and has arranged for three ships, outfitted with 112 shipping containers, to bring those copies to the United States. Mr. Obama and Michelle Obama sold their memoirs to Crown as a package deal for a record-smashing $65 million. So far, it doesn’t look like they overpaid. Mrs. Obama’s book, “Becoming,” has sold more than 8.1 million units in the United States and Canada since it was published in the fall of 2018.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” the former president told NYT in a statement. “I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still.”

The Art of the Deal — which now-President Donald Trump co-wrote with Tony Schwartz in 1987, and which Trump boasts is the “best selling business book of all time” — had a first-printing of 150,000, and had reportedly sold about 1.1 million copies as of 2016.

