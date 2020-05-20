Pelosi Shreds Trump as ‘Completely Inappropriate’ After Latest Scarborough Tweets: He’s Like a Child With ‘Doggie Doo on His Shoes’

The war of words between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ratcheted up further on Wednesday — with the latter railing against the former for being “completely inappropriate” following his latest tweets peddling conspiracies about MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough.

In a news conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Pelosi was asked whether it is appropriate for the president to float unsupported conspiracies linking Scarborough the the death of an intern from his congressional office in 2001.

“You’re asking me about the appropriateness of the actions of this President of the United States?!” Pelosi said. “So completely inappropriate in so many ways that it’s almost a given. It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants or something … He comes in with doggie doo on his shoes, and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come.”

The rant from Pelosi comes days after she referred to the president as “morbidly obese” while arguing he should not be taking hydroxycholoroquine, as he claims he is doing. Trump, in response, ripped Pelosi — saying she has “a lot of mental problems.”

Watch above, via ABC.

