PepsiCo’s official Twitter account drew attention over the weekend for sharing — and subsequently deleting — a post critical of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name,” said the post, which was written by Nikki McCann Ramirez, a researcher at Media Matters for America, a left-wing group. The message was accompanied by video of a segment on Carlson’s show last week in which Richard Goodstein took issue with Carlson’s pronunciation of Harris’ name.

The message was shared late Friday evening and remained on the platform well into Saturday, despite drawing widespread attention from users. An archived copy was saved on the Wayback Machine.

Why is @Pepsi retweeting Media Matters videos to their 3 million followers? pic.twitter.com/IwdH0y8BUd — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 15, 2020

It isn’t clear whether PepsiCo shared the message intentionally. The company has taken a more activist approach to politics over the last several years. It announced in June that it was dedicating $400 million to causes associated with Black Lives Matter, and quietly joined a list of companies boycotting Facebook over issues that included Facebook’s refusal to censor President Donald Trump’s messages.

PepsiCo did not return a request for comment from Mediaite.

Carlson’s exchange with Goodstein involved the Democratic analyst telling Carlson that he was mispronouncing the Democratic Party’s presumptive vice presidential nominee’s first name. Carlson has taunted his detractors in subsequent days with alternative pronunciations of her name, which on Friday included “Carmela.”

Watch above via Fox News.

