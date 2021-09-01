Piers Morgan Cleared by UK Regulator Over Meghan Markle Comments That Drew 50,000 Complaints

United Kingdom media regulator Ofcom has cleared Piers Morgan over comments he made about Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain was under investigation by Ofcom after the U.K. regulator received more than 50,000 complaints against him, one of which was filed by Markle herself.

Morgan’s tirade against Markle was sparked by her bombshell interview with Winfrey. Morgan accused the duchess of lying about several claims she made regarding the royal family and her mental health.

Morgan went as far as to question Markle’s claim that when she approached those in the royal family for help regarding suicidal thoughts, they turned her down.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on GMB, sparking the thousands of complaints that ultimately prompted Ofcom’s investigation.

The U.K. regulator announced their decision on Wednesday, ensuring that the results of the investigation were “finely balanced.”

“In the particular circumstances, we considered the broadcaster provided adequate protection to viewers, from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide, as there was sufficient challenge to such statements which meant they were adequately contextualised,” Ofcom said on Wednesday of its review results. “We also considered the statements made in the Programme about race and racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers. However, in the particular circumstances of this case, they were sufficiently contextualised.”

Ofcom noted that while Morgan’s comments “were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers” and while the public had a “strong public reaction to them,” his remarks did not breach broadcast standards due to “freedom of expression.”

“Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr. Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers,” Ofcom stated.

“Nonetheless, we’ve reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future,” the statement added of GMB’s network. “ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected.”

Just hours before Ofcom shared the conclusion to its investigation, Morgan took to Twitter to post a GIF of a ticking clock:

While it’s unclear what the clock represents, the former GMB host has posted the image before to tease an upcoming announcement or story.

Morgan took to Twitter again following Ofcom’s decision, calling it a “resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios,” a nickname he often uses to mock Markle.

I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

Do I get my job back? pic.twitter.com/czhzeejYpa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

“I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue,” he wrote, also quipping, “Do I get my job back?”

Unfortunately for Morgan, the U.K.’s Press Gazette reported that “ITV has no current plans to invite Piers Morgan back to present Good Morning Britain.”

In a follow-up statement, ITV praised GMB’s “editorial decisions and the opposing views,” also claiming the team helped avoid a breach in standards.

“We welcome the Ofcom ruling that Good Morning Britain did not breach the broadcast standards relating to harm and offense. The ruling sets out clearly that it was the balance and context the program makers provided which was key in mitigating against the potential for harm and offense, which could have been caused by Piers Morgan’s comments,” read the statement. “It is because of the program’s editorial decisions and the opposing views which were forcefully expressed by other presenters and guests, that the program did not breach Ofcom’s rules.”

Morgan took issue with ITV’s statement, suggesting the network re-read the conclusion of Ofcom’s decision:

Hmmm, ITV have just put out a statement saying I only won the ⁦@Ofcom⁩ case against Princess Pinocchio because my colleagues expressed different opinions to mine. That’s not what the ⁦@Ofcom⁩ report says in its conclusion. I suggest ITV reads it again. 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vCh2iiJdis — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

“Hmmm, ITV have just put out a statement saying I only won the ⁦[Ofcom]⁩ case against Princess Pinocchio because my colleagues expressed different opinions to mine,” he wrote. “That’s not what the ⁦⁦[Ofcom]⁩ report says in its conclusion. I suggest ITV reads it again.”

Morgan later continued to taunt Markle on Twitter, posting a link to British award show The National Television Awards and asking his followers to vote for him to be Presenter of the Year:

I imagine the only thing that could irritate Princess Pinocchio more than me winning my ⁦@Ofcom⁩ case against her would be me winning Presenter of the Year at this year’s National TV Awards…. So vote away!

👇👇👇 https://t.co/SyTKy3EXCm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

“I imagine the only thing that could irritate Princess Pinocchio more than me winning my ⁦[Ofcom] case against her would be me winning Presenter of the Year at this year’s National TV Awards,” he wrote. “So vote away!”

In addition to his tweets, Morgan celebrated Ofcom’s decision in a column for the Daily Mail, declaring victory against “the woke brigade.”

“Make no mistake, this is a watershed moment in the battle for free speech,” he wrote. “If OFCOM had found against me, that would have signalled the end of every UK TV journalist’s right to express any honestly held opinion on air lest it upset the likes of Meghan Markle.”

