Prosecutors Ask Supreme Court to Review Overturning of Bill Cosby’s Conviction

Pennsylvania prosecutors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the overturning of comedian Bill Cosby‘s conviction and to reinstate it.

In June, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court intervened, Cosby was released from prison, where he was serving a sentence of between three and 10 years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting a woman.

“This decision as it stands will have far-reaching negative consequences beyond Montgomery County and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong,” wrote Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in the petition to the Supreme Court.

According to the Associated Press:

Prosecutors said the ruling could set a dangerous precedent if convictions are overturned over dubious closed-door deals. They have also complained that the chief judge of the state’s high court appeared to misstate key facts of the case when he discussed the court ruling that overturned Cosby’s conviction in a television interview. … Cosby’s lawyers have long argued that he relied on a promise that he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony in an accuser’s civil suit in 2006. The admissions were later used against him in two criminal trials. The only written evidence of such a promise is a 2005 press release from the then-prosecutor, Bruce Castor, who said he did not have enough evidence to arrest Cosby.

In accordance with an agreement that Castor made with Cosby, whatever Cosby said in the civil trial could not be used against him in any criminal trial.

Castor served as one of Donald Trump’s lawyers in the second impeachment trial of the former president over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Whether the Supreme Court will hear the case is to be determined, though the nation’s highest court rejects most of the petitions it receives.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com